Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

VIPS stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vipshop by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 635,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

