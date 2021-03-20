Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,320,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

