American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AMWD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after buying an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $20,712,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.