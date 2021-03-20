Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA BN opened at €59.02 ($69.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.29. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.