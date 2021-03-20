Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €59.02 ($69.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.29. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

