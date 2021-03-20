Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €265.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEURV. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €252.50 ($297.06).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

