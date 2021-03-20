GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

