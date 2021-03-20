Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.40 ($144.00).

ETR WCH opened at €110.10 ($129.53) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1 year high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.53.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

