TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TEG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.26 ($29.72).

ETR TEG opened at €25.06 ($29.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

