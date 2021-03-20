Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.77, but opened at $44.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 10,892 shares.

Specifically, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.