DouYu International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,642% compared to the typical volume of 401 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $13.17 on Friday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

