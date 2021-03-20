TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.31. Approximately 526,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,019,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Specifically, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TPIC. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.