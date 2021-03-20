Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 9% Following Insider Selling

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) dropped 9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $222.56 and last traded at $224.30. Approximately 12,419,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,937,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.47.

Specifically, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at $39,323,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a 200 day moving average of $204.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

