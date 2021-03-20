Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price traded down 7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $208.20 and last traded at $209.04. 2,526,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,669,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.89.

Specifically, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,353,380. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.89. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -110.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $244,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 8.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

