LexinFintech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,755 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 718% compared to the typical daily volume of 337 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

