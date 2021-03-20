Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Head to Head Review

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Modern Cinema Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 1.46 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -36.42 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Modern Cinema Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 1 3 7 0 2.55 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.79%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -14.02% -7.32% -2.87% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Modern Cinema Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.