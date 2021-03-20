SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. SES has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.