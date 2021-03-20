Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

