Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $781.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.