freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.36 ($25.13).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €20.11 ($23.66) on Tuesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.