NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.67.

NVEE opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in NV5 Global by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

