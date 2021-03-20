The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.70 ($33.76).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €29.42 ($34.61) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.33 and a 200-day moving average of €25.41.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.