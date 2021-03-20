Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SASR. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

