Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $589.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 9.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Agenus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.