Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

