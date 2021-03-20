Insider Selling: Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £247,500 ($323,360.33).

Shares of EYE opened at GBX 470 ($6.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 117.15 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The stock has a market cap of £121.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 459.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 385.64.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

