Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Rupert Labrum Purchases 100,000 Shares

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) insider Rupert Labrum bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

On Monday, January 25th, Rupert Labrum acquired 1,160,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($60,621.90).

LON PRIM opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. Primorus Investments plc has a one year low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07).

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

