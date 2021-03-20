Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $43.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NYSE:OLN opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

