South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.