Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FBN Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,429. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Anaplan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 102.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anaplan by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Anaplan by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 481,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

