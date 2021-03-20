Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

Shares of BAX opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Baxter International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

