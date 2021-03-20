NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NNBR opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts forecast that NN will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NN by 464.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

