Analyzing Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuvectra and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Cerus -73.72% -63.47% -30.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvectra and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A Cerus $74.65 million 13.77 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -11.98

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nuvectra and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cerus has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Summary

Cerus beats Nuvectra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

