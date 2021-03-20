Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post $85.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the highest is $87.50 million. Fastly posted sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $382.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $392.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. Fastly has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,633,243. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $65,789,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.