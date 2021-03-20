InterRent REIT to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

