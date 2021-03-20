Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.