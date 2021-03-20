Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report sales of $19.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $20.27 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $79.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.94 billion to $80.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.10 billion to $86.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.20.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.22. FedEx has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.