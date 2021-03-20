Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Acquires 12 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, with a total value of £363.60 ($475.05).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, for a total transaction of £372.12 ($486.18).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,964 ($38.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,068.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,613.41. The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.14. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,300 ($43.11).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

