SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $510.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $566.11 and last traded at $561.07, with a volume of 8668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $544.64.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.81.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average of $375.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

