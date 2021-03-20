Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.25 to $18.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 374565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

