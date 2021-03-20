Lynda Shillaw Buys 40,029 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 40,029 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Friday. Harworth Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of £422.54 million and a P/E ratio of 77.06.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

