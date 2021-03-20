Lynda Shillaw Buys 40,029 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 40,029 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).
Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Friday. Harworth Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of £422.54 million and a P/E ratio of 77.06.
Harworth Group Company Profile
