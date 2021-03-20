Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Buys £18,250 in Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Suzanne Claire Baxter acquired 5,000 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 363.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 340.26. Ascential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 323 ($4.22).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

