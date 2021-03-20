GFL Environmental Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

