KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

