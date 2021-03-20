Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $72.63 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 134.6% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
