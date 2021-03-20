Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $72.63 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 134.6% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.