thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

