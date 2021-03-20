Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.52. 2,789,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,284,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $84,319.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,174,405 shares of company stock worth $119,392,679. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $747.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

