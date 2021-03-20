Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.22. 3,938,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,843,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Specifically, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,264 shares of company stock worth $775,360. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $234.20 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth $24,036,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.