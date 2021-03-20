Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 23rd (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PUCKU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

About Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for Goal Acquisitions Corp.

