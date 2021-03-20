Cormark Comments on Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

EXN opened at C$4.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The company has a market cap of C$135.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$6.15.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.