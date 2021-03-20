Analysts Set Expectations for Merus’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.66) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MRUS stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

